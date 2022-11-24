Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 slated for December 8-10
The Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 ((VIET NAM DEFENCE 2022) will take place in Hanoi from December 8-10, the Defence Ministry announced at a press conference on November 24.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 (VIET NAM DEFENCE 2022) will take place in Hanoi from December 8-10, the Defence Ministry announced at a press conference on November 24.
Major General Nguyen Viet Hung, deputy political commissar of the General Department of Defense Industry, said the expo aims to promote international cooperation in defence, build trust between Vietnam and other countries, and introduce the technology and production capacity of Vietnam’s defence industry.
This is also an occasion for Vietnam to diversify suppliers of goods serving armed forces and national defence, get updated on the development trends of weapons and technical equipment in the world, and explore opportunities to export products of the domestic defence industry.
Vietnam will exhibit products made by units under the Defence Ministry, including the General Department of Defense Industry, the air force and air defence, the navy, the Military Technology Academy, the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre and the Viettel Group, as well as the Security Industry Agency under the Ministry of Public Security.
According to the organizing board, 45 foreign delegations have officially registered to participate in the expo as invited guests. They are expected to bring to the event weapons, technical solutions and equipment for the navy, army, air force and air defence, cyber operations and logistics-technical equipment.
Meanwhile, a total of 170 enterprises from 30 countries will open their booths at the expo.
The expo will be open free to the public on December 9 from 2pm to 6pm, and all day on December 10./.