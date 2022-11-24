Society Former deputy minister of health receives 30-month suspended sentence The People’s Court of Hanoi on November 24 handed down a 30-month suspended sentence to former Deputy Minister of Health Cao Minh Quang for his wrongdoings in the purchase of materials for producing Tamiflu and the drug containing the Oseltamivir phosphate element to tackle the A/H5N1 flu virus in 2006.

Society PM chairs nationwide teleconference on policy communication Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 24 chaired a nationwide teleconference on policy communication.

Society Another Hanoi's urban rail system to be tested early next month The Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station urban rail system in the capital city will undergo a test run starting from December 5 in limited conditions, according Sytra – the consulting contractor of the project.

Society President Ho Chi Minh – simple but noble example: ICAP leader President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) Fernando González Llort has affirmed that late President Ho Chi Minh is an ordinary but noble example.