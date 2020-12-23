Culture - Sports Vietnamese culinary culture introduced in Laos A multinational culinary festival was held at the National University of Laos in Vientiane capital on December 23, attracting thousands of students, including those studying Vietnamese.

Culture - Sports Christmas party to be hosted by Hanoi Opera House Both timeless and modern Christmas hits will be performed by foreign and Vietnamese artists in a music programme that will be held in August Revolution Square in front of Hanoi Opera House on Christmas Eve, running from 8pm until midnight.

Culture - Sports Hanoi arts programme praises Party’s leadership The Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper held a special arts programme in honour of the Party in Hanoi on December 22 night.

Culture - Sports Vietnam actively preparing for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11 Leaders of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the sub-committees met in Hanoi on December 22 to review preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11).