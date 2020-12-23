Vietnam International Fashion Festival to open on December 25
A total of 13 local designers are set to introduce their latest collections at the Vietnam International Fashion Festival (VIFF) 2020 which is scheduled to run in Ho Chi Minh City between December 25 and 28.
A total of 13 local designers are set to introduce their latest collections at the Vietnam International Fashion Festival (VIFF) 2020 which is scheduled to run in Ho Chi Minh City between December 25 and 28.
The event will see approximately 400 models showcase outfits by famous Vietnamese designers such as Adrian Anh Tuan, Ha Nhat Tien, Devon Nguyen, and Ly Giam Tien.
Furthermore, those in attendance will be able to enjoy the festive atmosphere, in addition seeing a variety of art forms during the event, including ballet performances, magic shows, contemporary dance, and installation arts.
The festival is due to get underway as part of the Vietnam International Festival and will open a series of events, including the Vietnam International Music Festival and the Vietnam International Movie Festival./.
