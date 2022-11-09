Culture - Sports Festival to promote heritage values to the world Beauty queens from the Tourism World Pageant will gather at Trang An Heritage Connecting - Ninh Binh Festival that will take place in the northern province of Ninh Binh from November 17-19.

Culture - Sports Da Lat launches new cultural tourism service Two favourite plays “Khoc giua troi xanh” (Crying under the Blue Sky) and “Yeu la thoat toi” (Love to be Unguilty) have entertained local residents and visitors to the Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to host largest Creative Design Festival The Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2022, the largest to date, will take place from November 11 to 18, aiming to honour and promote creative design resources in the capital city.

Culture - Sports Khmer people in Tra Vinh celebrate Ok Om Bok Festival A celebration of the traditional Ok Om Bok Festival of the Khmer ethnic group was held in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh in the evening of November 8, attracting thousands of local people and tourists alike.