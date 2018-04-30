At the opening ceremony of the tournament (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The Vietnam F1, F2, F3 Futures – Vietravel Cup 2018 kicked off in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 30.

The tournament draws the participation of 64 domestic and international professional tennis players from 21 countries and territories, competing in men’s singles and doubles.

Le Xuan Binh, Deputy Director of the provincial Cultural and Sports Department, said the event, part of the 2018 Hue Festival, is expected to see the participation of many young and high-ranking athletes of the world, along with Vietnamese top players like Ly Hoang Nam, Trinh Linh Giang, Pham Minh Tuan and Nguyen Van Phuong, he added.

The Vietnam F1, F2, F3 Futures – Vietravel Cup 2018 is listed in the tournaments of the International Tennis Federation (ITF). It also offers a chance for players to improve their ATP rankings and gain experience.-VNA