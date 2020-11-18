Travel Vietjet cooperates with HCM City to develop tourism Vietjet has accompanied tourism development cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the northwest, northeast and the central key economic regions in a joint effort to promote tourism development and economic recovery in Vietnam.

Travel Ho Chi Minh City busy reviving tourism With less than 2 months to go until the end of the year, travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City are rushing to offer discounted tours in the hope that the market can at least be partially revived this year.

Travel Six countries, territories participate in Vietnam International Travel Mart Businesses from six countries and territories have registered to participate in the Vietnam International Travel Mart, to be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on November 18-21 after many delays caused by COVID-19 pandemic.