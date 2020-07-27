Business Hoa Phat Group records highest quarterly profit in 30 years Hoa Phat Group (HPG), the largest steel maker in Vietnam, reported post-tax profit of over 2.75 trillion VND (120.2 million USD) in the second quarter of this year, its highest quarterly post-tax profit for 30 years, up 34 percent year-on-year.

Business Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts Some organisations have rushed to sell shares of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) to retrieve bad debts, but it was not easy to find buyers agreeing with the offered price.

Business Law should be changed to better protect online consumers While more and more Vietnamese people are turning to e-commerce, the current consumer protection law does not properly cover online shoppers.