Travel Human resources key to sustainable tourism development Developing human resources in tourism is key to help boost this industry sustainability, according to experts.

Travel More Russians, Indians visit Vietnam in 2019 About 650,000 Russians visited Vietnam in 2019, up 6.6 percent from 2018, while the number of Indian tourists nearly doubled the 2016 figure to reach 25,000, reported the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Travel Mekong Delta province focuses on tourism development Taking tourism as one of the five pillars for socio-economic development, authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu have been issuing several legal documents relating the management of the sector and boosting the exchange of information in this field with regional localities, according to insiders.

Travel Lai Chau province develops community-based tourism Authorities in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau are promoting policies for community-based tourism to develop the local economy and create jobs.