Vietnam International Travel Mart rescheduled over coronavirus fears
At the Vietnam International Travel Mart 2019 (Source: vietnamtourism.gov.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM Hanoi) will take place in Hanoi from May 14-17, later than the initial schedule for April 1-4 due to coronavirus concerns, the Vietnam Tourism Association said on February 24.
Themed “Heritage – Power of Vietnam’s Tourism”, the fair aims to raise the awareness of travel firms about the role of heritage to the future of the national tourism sector.
Businesses and tourism management and promotion agencies from 45 cities and provinces nationwide, and 17 countries and territories across the world have confirmed their participation in the event.
The previous edition of the VITM welcomed some 65,000 visitors, of whom about 29,300 booked tours right at the fair, helping the participating enterprises earn around 322.3 billion VND (13.8 million USD).
The country welcomed 18 million foreign tourists last year, up more than 16 percent from 2018. The number of domestic travellers also rose by 6 percent to 85 million. The tourism sector pocketed more than 720 trillion VND, up 16 percent on a yearly basis.
The average growth of tourist figures in the three years from 2016 was 22 percent a year, putting Vietnam among the 10 countries with the highest tourism growth in the world./.