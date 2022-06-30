The logo identifies the national domain name ".vn".

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications on June 29 officially announced the change of its brand identity on the Internet with the Vietnamese national domain name '.vn'.



The presence of brand names and digital services is the key to helping local businesses and business households build brands for products and services and develop their online business in in a professional, sustainable, reliable manner.



It is listed among the 10 country-code domain names with the largest number of registered users in the Asia-Pacific region, and ranked 44th globally.

The change of the VNNIC’s domain name aims to meet requirements of universalisation of domain names associated with the implementation of digital citizen and business scheme.



According to Director of VNNIC Nguyen Hong Thang, the domain name is a national internet resource globally recognised. It serves Vietnamese people, businesses, agencies and organisations to connect and have an online presence on the internet.



The domain name has affirmed its advantages in aspects of brand recognition, reliability and safety, he said.



Along with the trend of digital transformation in connection with the development of digital economy and society, and digital government, the need for a reliable online presence of people and businesses has become increasingly important, he noted.



The centre has set a target to universalise the domain name ".vn" to the entire population, promote the digital transformation community to use the domain name and Make-in-Vietnam digital products and services for digital economic and society activities, Thang went on.



The number of '.vn' domain names registered in Vietnam is expected to reach at least 1 million by 2025, he said./.