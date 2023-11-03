Politics Party official pays working visit to Nicaragua to seek closer ties A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs paid a working visit to Nicaragua from October 30- November 2.

Politics Ample room remains for EU-Vietnam cooperation: EC official There remains an ample room for cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Vietnam in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food stuff and automobile industry, European Commission (EC) Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who is also the EU's Trade Commissioner, has said.

Politics Dutch Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his entourage left Hanoi on November 2 evening, concluding their official visit to Vietnam from November 1-2 at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.