Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A forum discussing Vietnam’s business environment was held in Japan’s prefecture of Kanagawa on September 9.



In his opening speech, Governor of Kanagawa prefecture Kuroiwa Yuji expressed his delight at welcoming representatives from Vietnamese localities and local Japanese firms to the event to learn about Vietnam’s business potential, thus further promoting investment in Vietnam in fields of Kanagawa’s strengths.



Vietnamese Minister Counsellor in Japan Nguyen Duc Minh, for his part, said the Vietnamese Government always attaches importance to attracting investment from Japanese small- and medium-sized enterprises in fields of Vietnam’s interest such as supporting industry and hi-quality agriculture.



Meanwhile, the Japanese Government also actively supports Japanese investments in Vietnam, considering the country an attractive market with advantages such as political stability, vibrant economy and young population.



Vu Nhat Ha, head of the investment unit at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, said as of June 2022, Japan invested in 4,873 projects worth nearly 65 billion USD in Vietnam. In the first half of this year, there were 82 new projects and 64 others with additional capital worth about 1 billion USD from Japan, most of them were by those from Kanagawa.



Leaders of Long An and Ha Nam provinces, Hoi An city also introduced their strengths and incentives to Japanese investors.



At the event, Vietnamese localities and Japanese enterprises also showcased their strengths, demand and incentives at stalls./.