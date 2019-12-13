Politics Vietnam, US hold defence policy dialogue The Vietnam – US defence policy dialogue was held at the US Department of Defence in Washington DC on December 11, discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern and measures to boost cooperation in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnam, German Sachsen-Anhalt State boast high cooperation potential Vietnam and Germany’s Sachsen-Anhalt State havegreat potential for cooperation in various fields such as renewable energy, vocational training, chemical production and machinery manufacturing, said Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.

Politics Vietnam values traditional friendship with Belarus: Top legislator Vietnam always attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and all-round cooperation with Belarus, said Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 12 (local time).

Politics Vietnamese, Belarusian parliaments pledge support for stronger ties National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova described their talks in Minsk on December 12 as fruitful at a joint press conference the same day.