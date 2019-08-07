The Ministry of Industry and Trade has launched anti-dumping investigation on Biaxial Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) imported from China, Thailand and Malaysia.(Photo: nld.com.vn)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued Decision No.2334/QD-BCT on launching anti-dumping investigation on Biaxial Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.The investigation was initiated based on requests of domestic producers on April 26. In their petitions, Hung Nghiep Formosa Ltd Company and Youl Chon Vina Plastic JSC said BOPP film products imported from the three countries were dumped in the Vietnamese market, causing significant damage to Vietnam’s BOPP film production industry.After initiating the investigation, the ministry will send questionnaires to related parties to collect information so as to analyse and evaluate the situation. If necessary, based on preliminary investigations, the MoIT may apply temporary anti-dumping measures to prevent significant damage to the industry.The ministry will organise a public consultation so that competent parties have chance to discuss, provide information, and have a voice in the issue before giving out final conclusion.The ministry may apply anti-dumping duties retroactive for goods subject to tax within 90 days prior to the application of temporary anti-dumping duties.The ministry recommends that organisations and individuals during the process of signing import contracts or involved in distribution, business and use of investigated goods should be aware of the possibility of temporary anti-dumping taxes and retroactive anti-dumping duties.Earlier, MoIT also announced temporary anti-dumping duties on aluminum products originating from China and some wood fiber products and other wood-based materials originating from Thailand and Malaysia. - VNA