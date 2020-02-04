Vietnam invests 3.97 million USD abroad in January
The latest updates from the Foreign Investment Agency revealed that Vietnam invested 3.97 million USD abroad in January, more than three times higher than the same month last year.
Vietnam’s overseas investment in January mainly poured into retail and wholesale (accounting for 71.8 percent of the total registered capital), construction, manufacturing and processing and telecommunications.
Four countries received investment from Vietnam in January. Among them, the US was the leading destination with total investment of more than 3.53 million USD, followed by Japan, Cambodia and Republic of Korea./.