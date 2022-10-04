Illustrative image. (Photo: tapchitaichinh.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will invest in 10 energy technologies in the 2021-2030 period with a view to ensuring energy security for the country’s socio-economic development, as part of the “Research, Application and Development of Energy Technologies” programme.



They include advanced technologies in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas, photovoltaic solar energy, smart electrical grids, radiation and radioisotope techniques in agriculture, industry, natural resources, and the environment, among others.

Those technologies are selected based on Vietnam's national energy development strategy, realising its commitment to achieving the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.



These orientations will be implemented in five main contents, thus shaping the tasks of science and technology on a large scale with the participation of corporations, companies and pioneering companies in each field of energy./.