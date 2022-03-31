Vietnam invests over 211 million USD abroad in Q1
Vietnam’s overseas investment reached over 211.45 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, equivalent to nearly 37 percent of that reported in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
A cooperation agreement signed recently in Vientiane, Laos (Photo: https://doanhnghiephoinhap.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s overseas investment reached over 211.45 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, equivalent to nearly 37 percent of that reported in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
The amount included 180.2 million USD poured into 24 new projects, up 28.5 percent year-on-year and 31.23 million USD added to three existing ones, equal to 7.2 percent of the figure in the same period last year.
Vietnamese businesses invested in eight fields, including processing and manufacturing, mining, finance and banking, wholesale, retail, and information and communications.
Vietnamese investments were channeled into 12 countries and territories during the reviewed period. Laos was the largest recipient of Vietnamese investment in January-March, with 64.33 million USD, making up 30.4 percent of the total. It was followed by the US, which attracted 34.54 million USD from Vietnam, accounting for 16.3 percent of the amount.
As of March 20, Vietnam had 1,539 valid investment projects overseas totaling nearly 21.43 billion USD./.