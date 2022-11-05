Among the 25 countries and territories where Vietnamese investors are operating, Singapore took the lead with 20 projects and combined capital of over 75 million USD. It was followed by Laos, the US, Germany and the Netherlands.

Vietnamese investors poured capital into 14 sectors, mainly processing and manufacturing, real estate, mining, wholesale and retail.

As of October 20, Vietnam counted nearly 1,600 overseas valid projects worth almost 22 billion USD, mainly in mining and agro-forestry-fishery.

Laos, Cambodia and Venezuela received the most Vietnamese investment capital, according to the ministry./.

