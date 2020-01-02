The amount included 403.15 million USD worth of newly registered capital invested in 164 new projects and 105 million USD worth of additional capital poured into 29 existing projects.

Wholesale and retail led Vietnam’s investment abroad with newly registered and additional capital of 121.6 million USD, making up 23.9 percent of the country’s total investment.

The agriculture, forestry and aquatic sector ranked second with 86.1 million USD, accounting for 16.9 percent of the total investment abroad.

Vietnam has invested in 32 countries and territories. Australia is the largest investment destination of Vietnam with 154.6 million USD, occupying 30.4 percent of Vietnam’s total overseas investment.

The US came second with 26 projects worth 93.4 million USD, making up 18.4 percent of the total investment. It was followed by Cambodia, Spain, Singapore and Canada./.

VNA