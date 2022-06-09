Vietnam invests over 815 million USD in hydropower, mining in Lao province
Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnam has invested over 815 million USD in hydropower and mining projects in Laos's Attapeu province, the Vientiane Times reported on June 9.
Director of the provincial Energy and Mines Department Vithaya Phommachanh said that 691 million USD was invested in several power projects, including Xekaman 1, Xekaman Sanxay, Xekong Loum A and Xekong Loum B hydropower plants, which are expected to be completed in 2025.
The power projects also include a thermal, a solar and a biomass power plants, along with some transmission lines.
The remaining 30.8 million USD was invested in a transformer station.
Meanwhile, 93.3 million USD was poured in the mining sector.
The Vientiane Times also reported that Vietnam is currently running 417 projects worth 4.3 billion USD in Laos, ranking third among 54 nations and territories pouring capital into the country.
Last year, the Lao Government allowed Vietnamese businesses to invest in three projects, including two in the mining sector and one in the banking sector.
Two-way trade hit 1.37 billion USD in 2021, up 33.32 percent year-on-year./.