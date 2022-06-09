Business Vietnam: ideal destination for global tech giants Vietnam is again in the spotlight after Apple’s move to shift production activities to this Southeast Asian country, according to TRT World page of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on June 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,062 VND/USD on June 9, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam an attractive life insurance market The life insurance market remains attractive despite slowing down of late, according to the Insurance Association of Vietnam.

Business Most German firms plan to continue operating in Vietnam Almost 93 percent of German companies already operating in Vietnam will continue to invest in the country and over 64 percent of them expect their business to develop better in the next 12 months, a survey from AHK World Business Outlook–Spring 2022 has revealed.