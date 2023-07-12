Society HCM City proposes to build Cat Lai bridge after 2030 The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has sent a report to its People’s Committee on a plan to connect traffic between the City and Dong Nai province, including three new bridges - Cat Lai, Phu My II and Dong Nai II.

Society Individuals commended for preserving Vietnamese language in Czech Republic The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic held a ceremony on July 11 to present certificates of merit to Vietnamese individuals who have made great contributions to community affairs and outstanding achievements in study and scientific research.

Society HCM City’s 1st metro line to be finished by year-end The much anticipated first metro line will be completed by the end of this year, with commercial operations to begin next year, Ho Chi Minh City authorities have promised.