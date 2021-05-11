The latest report on personal gold investment in Vietnam, conducted in 2020 by the World Gold Council, revealed that nearly 70% of 2,000 surveyed investors gold is their top priority item.

More than 80% of respondents, who invested in gold in the last 12 months, may buy more in the coming time. The number was higher than the global average of 45%.

About 76% of the respondents agreed the opening of a gold account at a bank and the formalization of the gold market via banks.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese gold retailers outperformed the market, of them in 2020 PNJ's profit exceeded 29% compared to its planned target./.

VNA