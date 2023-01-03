Politics Resolution on development of HCM City issued Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 2 signed off a Politburo’s Resolution on orientations and tasks for the development of Ho Chi Minh City by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Business State budget collection up 15% in 2022 Total State budget collection was estimated at over 1,803 trillion VND (76.6 billion USD) in 2022, equivalent to 127.8% of the estimate, up 15% year on year, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on January 3.

Business UOB maintains Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast at 6.6% The Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) has kept its forecast for Vietnam's GDP growth in 2023 unchanged at 6.6% in line with the official forecast of 6.5%, although growth momentum is likely to be weaker.

Business Dong Thap’s exports post record high growth in 2022 Export turnover of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap went up 34% to over 1.5 billion USD in 2022, the highest-ever recorded level, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.