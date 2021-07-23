Illustrative image. (Photo: nintendo-power.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – India and Vietnam are ranked among the top five countries globally to be hit by Android/FakeAdBlocker malware, according to ESET, a Slovak internet security company headquartered in Bratislava.

Vietnam is the country with the most android malware attacks in the Asia Pacific region, reported Techwire Asia.com.



The country is one of the fastest-growing economies in the ASEAN region. With fast growth, increased tech usage has also seen more mobile devices enter the market.

There are 61.3 million smartphones in Vietnam, making the country among the top 10 users of smartphones after China, India, Indonesia, and Japan, it said, adding that the increase in the number of mobile devices also led to increasing cybersecurity concerns.



Mobile devices are vulnerable to cyberattacks and continue to be targeted by cybercriminals, and can be easily affected by malware via apps, emails, and even text messages, according to the website.



Android/FakeAdBlocker is an extremely stealthy trojan. Masquerading as an ad blocker for Android mobile devices, it installs adware and possibly other malware when users look for a legitimate adblocker install them from third-party sites or app stores.



The malware usually hides its launcher icon after the initial launch. Not only does it deliver unwanted scareware or adult-content advertisements, but it also creates spam events for upcoming months in iOS and Android calendars.



These ads often cost victims money by sending premium-rate SMS messages, subscribing to unnecessary services, or downloading Android banking trojans, SMS Trojans, and malicious applications. The malware also uses URL shortening services to generate links to ads to monetize mouse clicks.



While malware like Android/FakeAdBlocker continues to be a growing concern in both Vietnam and India, businesses and individual users can take the necessary steps to secure their devices. Common security practices include downloading software from reliable sources only and not simply clicking on links./.