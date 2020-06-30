Business New Joint Commission on Vietnam-Italy Economic Cooperation formed The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have signed an agreement to establish a new Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Business Metfone selected to digitise Cambodia’s health sector Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s telecom group Viettel, signed a memorandum of understanding on June 29 with the Cambodian Ministry of Health on launching a series of digital healthcare services.

Business Infographic FDI attraction totals over 15.6 billion USD As of June 20, foreign investors’ the newly registered and adjusted capital and capital for purchasing shares in Vietnam totaled 15.67 billion USD the first 6 months this year, nearly 85% of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic CPI up 4.19 percent in first half The consumer price index (CPI) saw a year-on-year increase of 4.19% in the first six months of 2020, reaching the peak in the 2016-2020 period, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.