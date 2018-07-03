Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. To Lam (R) and his Israeli guest (Photo: VNA)

The Ministries of Public Security of Vietnam and Israel should increase the exchange of information and experience in preventing and combating crime, especially transnational crime, said Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. To Lam.While receiving Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Public Security Moshe Edri in Hanoi on July 3, Lam also suggested the two ministries expand cooperation in cyber security, firefighting, rescue activities, personnel training and science-technology.The minister said the Israeli delegation’s visit is of important significance as the two nations are celebrating the 25th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (July 12).The visit is also a step to realize a cooperation agreement on preventing and fighting transnational crime signed between the two ministries in 2016, he added.Edri affirmed that he will continue try his best to promote the development of cooperative relations between Israel and Vietnam in general and between the two Ministries of Public Security in particular.Earlier on the same day, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh held talks with Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Public Security Moshe Edri.-VNA