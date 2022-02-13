Culture - Sports The cau mua ritual prays for bumper crops Early spring is the time when the E De ethnic minority group in the Central Highlands region enjoy the festive time with the cau mua (Praying for fertile crops) ritual.

Culture - Sports Dragon dancers scale up ambitions in Vietnam Tu Anh Duong Dragon & Lion Dance Art Association, Can Tho City set a record by organizing an event, wherein 4 lion mascots including both males and females performed the dance and drop of scroll on Meihuaquan on pillar, where the lowest pillar measured 1.1 m height and the highest pillar measured 2.5 m in height.

Culture - Sports Kyiv art exhibition marks 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Ukraine diplomatic ties About 120 paintings by 90 Ukrainian painters depicting the beauty of Vietnam’s nature and people are now on display at an art exhibition in Kyiv to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-Ukraine diplomatic ties (January 23, 1992 – 2022).

Culture - Sports Vietnamese films released for Valentine’s Day Movie fans are rejoicing as cinemas have been slowly reopening across the country. For this Valentine's Day, these Vietnamese movies will surely bring unforgettable moments to cinema goers.