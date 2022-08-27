Business Deputy PM asks Hanoi to accelerate public investment disbursement Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has asked Hanoi to clarify the causes behind the sluggish disbursement of public investment.

Business Russian firms expect to expand in Vietnam Russian firms want to navigate more parts of Vietnam, one of the most promising markets in Asia, they said at the Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam 2022 event underway in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business An Giang, Cambodian province seek closer ties in agriculture Governor of the Cambodian province of Champasak Vilayvong Bouddakham is on a visit to An Giang where he seeks to beef up partnership with the Mekong Delta province in multiple fields, particularly agriculture.

Environment High time for Vietnam to end wasteful use of energy: Experts The energy intensity of Vietnam is currently at a much higher level than the world average, and it is high time for the country to end the wasteful use of energy, according to experts.