Society Embassy delegation visits businessmen in Moscow-based Sadovod shopping complex A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia led by Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi on February 14 visited Sadovod shopping centre in Moscow to inquire about the business situation of Vietnamese people there.

Society Vietnam joins search, rescue efforts in Turkey A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army arrived in Antakya city of Turkey’s Hatay province on February 13 evening (local time), to join search and rescue activities for earthquake-hit victims.

Videos Vietnam People’s Army soldiers join search, rescue efforts in Turkey A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army, including 76 soldiers who bring with them six service dogs, arrived in Antakya city of Turkey’s Hatay province on February 13 evening (local time), to join search and rescue activities for earthquake-hit victims.

Society Committee extends sympathy to earthquake-affected Vietnamese in Turkey Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu, who is also Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA), has extended sympathy to and shared earthquake-induced difficulties of the Vietnamese community in Turkey.