Vietnam issues stamp collection featuring indigenous chickens
The Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPOST) on August 25 issued a postage stamp collection featuring Vietnam’s native chickens in a hope of preserving the breeds for economic development.
The 37 x 37 mm stamps were designed by painter Nguyen Du from the VNPOST, depicting the characteristics of four types of chicken in their living environments.
The animals illustrated are the multi-toed chicken, Dong Tao chicken, H'Mong chicken and Lac Thuy chicken – all located in the northern region.
The stamps, costing 4,000 VND and 12,000 VND, will be available on the postal network until June 2023.
The collection is the sixth featuring the chicken them issued since 1968./.