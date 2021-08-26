Society Government encourages localities, units to procure vaccines against COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has assigned the Minister of Health to announce the encouragement of localities and organisations to procure vaccines against COVID-19.

Society Rescue vessel SAR 412 saves fisherman suffering stroke in Truong Sa archipelago Vessel SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center, in collaboration with border guards of the south central province of Binh Dinh, saved a fisherman suffering stroke while fishing in the country's territorial waters to the north of Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on August 25.

Society More efforts needed to ensure gender equality in enjoying fruits of digital economy Empowerment and equality for women in all fields are high priorities on the ASEAN agenda. However, in reality, there are still many challenges in narrowing the gender gap in the region and for each member country, said Ha Thi Nga, President of the Vietnam Women's Union.

Society Army Games 2021: Vietnam ranks eight after three competion days After three days of official competition, Vietnam ranked eighth among 43 countries and territories joining in the International Army Games 2021 as of August 25.