In 2010, VNA and ANSA signed their first professional cooperation agreement. After 13 years, the two agencies re-sign their cooperation agreement to meet changes in the new situation.

Addressing the online signing ceremony, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said with this new cooperation agreement, the two agencies will have a firm foundation to better implement cooperation activities.

Trang said VNA is stepping up multimedia information products, and is introducing its information products on all internet platforms.

She believes that, as the leading press agency of Italy and one of the world's major news agencies in the application of digital communication technology, ANSA’s experience will be very useful for VNA in the current development period.

For his part, ANSA’s CEO Stefano De Alessandri expressed his belief that this cooperation deal will lay foundation for further cooperation between the two agencies.

On the basis of the cooperation agreement, the two agencies will organise practical activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Italy this year./.

VNA