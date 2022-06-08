Vietnam, Italy hold 4th political consultation
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Manlio Di Stefano on June 8 co-chaired the 4th political consultation within the framework of the two nations’ strategic partnership.
Lauding significant progresses recorded in the relations over the past time, particularly in politics-diplomacy, economy, and science-technology, both officials agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in such new spheres as health, environment, climate change response, and renewable energy.
Ngoc stated Vietnam values and wants to beef up its strategic partnership with Italy, commending the sides’ sound collaboration in implementing their plan of action for the partnership for 2021-2023.
He suggested Italy soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and support the European Commission in removing its ‘yellow card’ warning against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing for Vietnamese seafood.
In response, the Italian deputy minister said Italy considers Vietnam a top priority cooperation partner in the region and looks for more joint works in the fields of innovation, aerospace, hydrogen energy, and cybercrime prevention and control.
He also praised the countries’ mutual support during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Vietnam presenting Italy over 300,000 face masks and Italy aiding Vietnam nearly 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The sides agreed to increase the exchange of high-level delegations, continue implementing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and work toward the realisation of two-way trade at 6 billion USD in 2022 and 10 billion USD in the following years.
They said they will work together in information exchange and support each other at international and multilateral forums.
They also emphasised the importance of ensuring the freedom of navigation, overflight, security and peace in the East Sea and of respecting international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.