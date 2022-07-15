Politics Vietnamese, Lao border guards engage in friendship exchange The Border Guard Command of the central province of Quang Binh organised a Vietnam-Laos friendship exchange programme at the provincial border guard level on July 14 and 15.

Politics Strategy on building, perfecting rule-of-law socialist State under discussion The steering committee for the strategy on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with a vision towards 2045 held a working session with the Party Delegations of the Vietnam Lawyers Association (VLA) and the Vietnam Bar Federation (VBF) in Hanoi on July 15 to collect feedback on the project.

Politics New Deputy Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee assigned Tran Sy Thanh has been relieved of the post of Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the State Audit Office of Vietnam to work as Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, according to the Politburo’s decision announced on July 15.

Politics Japan wants to enhance comprehensive cooperation with central localities The Japanese government wants to promote comprehensive cooperation with Da Nang and central localities in Vietnam, Japanese Consul General Yakabe Yoshinori in Da Nang has affirmed.