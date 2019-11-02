Politics Activities to mark 60 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit A series of events will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from November 8 – 18 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s historic visit to Indonesia.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh attends ASEAN meetings in Bangkok Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the 20thASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting and the 24th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on November 2.

Politics Essex lorry deaths humanitarian tragedy: Foreign Ministry spokesperson After the UK police’s announcement on late November 1 that the victims in the Essex lorry case are thought to be Vietnamese, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on early November 2 that this is a great humanitarian tragedy.

Politics Vietnamese Embassy in UK releases statement on Essex lorry deaths The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK released a statement on late November 1 expressing deep sadness at the initial findings by the Essex police that the victims who lost their lives in the refrigerated lorry on October 23 in Essex, UK, may be Vietnamese nationals.​