Vietnam, Ivory Coast hold huge cooperation potential: Deputy PM
Vietnam and Ivory Coast have huge potential to boost collaboration, particularly in the fields of trade, thanks to their sound political relations, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (L) shakes hands with Vice President of Ivory Coast Daniel Kablan Duncan. (Photo: VNA)
Yamoussoukro (VNA) – Vietnam and Ivory Coast have huge potential to boost collaboration, particularly in the fields of trade, thanks to their sound political relations, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.
He made the remark while having a working session with Vice President of Ivory Coast Daniel Kablan Duncan on October 31 during his visit to Africa.
Deputy PM Hue affirmed Vietnam wants to import more products of Ivory Coast’s strengths such as raw cashew and cotton in the time ahead.
Ivory Coast Vice President Duncan, for his part, said he was impressed by Vietnam’s socio-economic development in recent years, and informed the Vietnamese guest of his country’s achievements in national construction and development, which he described as a model for the development in Africa.
As the International Monetary Fund and the African Development recommended Ivory Coast to study economic development models of several countries in the region, including Vietnam, Duncan expressed his hope to bolster cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation in the fields of rice cultivation, improving quality of doctors and nurses, education and training, and IT development serving e-government building, among others.
Agricultural processing is the major source of income for Ivory Coast, so the country wants to enhance cooperation with Vietnam in the field, he added.
At the event, both sides laid stress on the importance of setting up a legal framework for cooperative activities. They committed to accelerating negotiations and signing of documents such as an agreement on the encouragement and protection of investment and the double taxation avoidance agreement, so as to facilitate trade exchanges between enterprises from the two countries./.