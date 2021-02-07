Business Flower growers look to online sales amid COVID-19 resurgence Flower farm owners and merchants are selling their products online ahead of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday as flower demand has fallen because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Tax revenue from Google, Youtube, Facebook reaches 49.5 million USD in 2020 Tax revenues from online advertising business models of foreign organisations that do not have legal entities in Vietnam like Google, YouTube or Facebook hit 1.14 trillion VND (49.5 million USD) last year, reported the General Department of Taxation.

Business Canada may impose anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s concrete reinforcing bars Canada may impose anti-dumping duties on certain concrete reinforcing bar imports from Vietnam and other six countries following a preliminary determination recently released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Business Domestic retailers strive to expand market share in 2021 The local retail market is forecast to grow at a double-digit rate in 2021, so domestic retailers have rushed to open new stores across the country to expand their market share since the beginning of the year.