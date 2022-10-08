Vietnam, Japan boost cooperation in traditional medicine
A seminar on traditional medicine of Vietnam and Japan was held in Hanoi on October 7, attracting the participation of almost 100 experts and researchers in the areas from the two countries.
At the event, the participants exchanged experience in the application of advanced techniques in traditional medicine to raise the efficiency of community health care.
Nguyen The Thinh, head of the Traditional Medicine Management Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Health, said that there are 63 specialised hospitals in this area across the country.
Vietnam has set a goal that by 2030, all provinces and centrally-run cities will have a general hospital for traditional medicine, he said.
According to Truong Viet Binh, Oresident of the Vietnam Traditional Medicine Association, the demand for treatment with traditional medicine is a trend not only in the East, but also in the world due to its great health benefits.
At the event, experts from Vietnam and Japan presented reports affirming the role of traditional medicine in people’s health care while proposing solutions to renew traditional treatment methods./.