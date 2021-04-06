

The event was co-chaired by the head of Vietnam’s group of experts on peacekeeping operations, Col. Mac Duc Trong, and his Japanese counterpart Matsuzawa Tomoko.



It was the first activity of the EWG on peacekeeping operations, fourth cycle, and showing that Vietnam has proactively fulfilled its dual role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and co-chair of the event together with Japan, as well as affirming the country’s role, prestige, position, and contributions to multilateral cooperation mechanisms in the field in the region.



It also provided a platform to enhance the sharing of expertise and experience between ASEAN member states and the UN to increase women’s participation in peacekeeping operations.

Col. Mac Duc Trong (middle) co-chairs the event (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Trong said that over the past decade since its establishment, the ADMM has made considerable contributions to enhancing national defence-security cooperation for the sake of peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.Accordingly, ADMM is focusing on seven practical cooperation areas, with UN peacekeeping operations being one of the major contents.Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a long-term political and economic toll, the event reflects both Vietnam and Japan’s efforts to maintain the EWG’s activities.He suggested delegates offer opinions on reviewing activities in the third cycle, devise plans for the fourth cycle and thematic discussions on women’s participation in peacekeeping activities, and discuss the challenges in dealing with sexual violence and abuse.Following the success of co-chairs Indonesia and Australia in the last cycle, Vietnam and Japan have worked closely together since last year to ensure the success of this fourth cycle.Tomoko, for her part, said Japan will mark the 30th anniversary of its participation in UN peacekeeping operations during the fourth cycle.She expressed her belief that discussions at the event will make positive contributions to each country’s commitments and peacekeeping operations.As co-chair, Japan pledged to do its best in the next three years to make the fourth cycle a success, thus bringing benefits to all member states, she said.Nearly eight years after joining UN peacekeeping operations, Vietnam has sent three teams with 189 officers to level-2 field hospitals, including 33 women, or over 17 percent, which is higher than the 8-10 percent requested by the UN.The country has also sent 54 officers to UN missions in the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and UN headquarters, including four women, or 7.4 percent./.