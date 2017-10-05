Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnam and Japan co-organised a training conference on countering counterfeit products and enforcing intellectual property rights in northern Lang Son province on October 5.The conference was held by the Japanese Ministry of Economics, Trade and Industry and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in partnership with the General Department of Vietnam’s Customs’ anti-smuggling division. It aimed to share experience from Japan in preventing fake goods and enforcing the intellectual property rights to Vietnam.At the event, delegates from the division were instructed in how to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit items of some Japanese brands.The delegates also learned about how the Japanese government has worked to prevent fake products and process for customs clearance in Japan.According to Chief Representative of JETRO Hanoi Kitagawa Hironobu, the training conference is among JETRO’s annual activities to improve capacity of law enforcement forces in Vietnam.It has been held multiple times in Hanoi and HCM City.-VNA