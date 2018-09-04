Japanese artists who are set to join the 2018 Vietnam - Japan Exchange (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - The Vietnam - Japan Exchange 2018 will be held in Ho Chi Minh City for the first time on September 21-24, heard a conference held by Japan’s House of Representatives on September 4.

The event is set to take place in various places of the city, particularly the GEM Centre, Japanese-invested AEON Mall, the Vietnam National University - HCM City and the HCM City University of Technology (Hutech), among others.

With a wide range of activities, it aims to bolster cultural exchange and economic cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.

Notably, the event will accelerate human resources development projects, including cooperation between Japanese firms and educational establishments of HCM City on scholarship, internship and jobs for Vietnamese practitioners in Japan.

At a press conference, Yoichiro Aoyagi, head of the organising board and member of the Japanese House of Representatives, expressed his hope that the exchange will tighten friendship and collaboration between the two nations in various fields.

The event will see the participation of several art troupes from Japan, such as Kawashima Hayashi and Fabulous Revue Boys.

In addition, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kawasaki region (Kawasaki CCI) Osamitsu Yamada will be part of Japanese business delegation coming to Vietnam on the occasion. The Kawasaki CCI is among leading organisations which have formed cooperation with Vietnam’s universities.-VNA