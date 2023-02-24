Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Performing international humanitarian missions – command from heart With a high sense of mutual support, Vietnam has for the first time in history sent its military and public security search and rescue forces to earthquake-torn Turkey. Completing their missions, the teams have received recognition and high evaluation from the host country and their peers from other countries.

Politics Embassy celebrates 73rd anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties The Vietnamese Embassy in China on February 23 held a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Vietnam-China diplomatic relations with the participation of Vietnamese expatriates, and Chinese officials, businessmen, experts and reporters.

Politics NA Chairman welcomes European Parliament’s official National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the European Union as a top important partner in Vietnam’s foreign policy during a reception in Hanoi on February 23 for Chair of the European Parliament (EP)’s Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister.