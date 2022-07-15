Vietnam – Japan Festival underway in Da Nang
A Japanese traditional Sake barrel-breaking ritual is performed for the Vietnam - Japan Festival 2022 to officially open in the central city of Da Nang on July 14. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – Various activities, including cultural shows, exhibitions, sport events and seminars, are underway as part of the Vietnam – Japan Festival 2022 which is taking place in the central city of Da Nang until July 17.
Launched on July 14, the festival features 70 booths showcasing Vietnamese and Japanese culture, education, tourism, trade and cuisine; and four-night cultural show introducing distinctive cultures and arts of the two countries.
There are exhibitions of Japanese traditional dolls and tea ceremony of the Japanese city of Sakai, a festive day for friendly football matches between Da Nang and Japanese players, and an anime cosplay contest.
An exhibition of Japanese traditional dolls is underway as part of the festival. (Photo: VNA)Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Thi Kim Yen said this year's version of the annual cultural and diplomatic event, held between Da Nang and Japan since 2014, aims to further strengthen the friendly partnership between Japan and Da Nang as well as Vietnam at large. The festival has so far attracted more than 130,000 visitors after six editions, she added.
Japanese Consul General in Da Nang Yakabe Yoshinori said he expects the festival provides an opportunity for local residents and tourists to explore and experience the Japanese culture.
The festival is co-organised by the Da Nang Department of Foreign Affairs and Consulate General of Japan in Da Nang.
According to the Japanese Consulate General, the number of Japanese visitors to Da Nang was on a rise, increasing from around 120,000 in 2018 to 180,000 in 2019, before shrinking because of COVID-19.
The figure is forecast to bounce back after travel between the two countries resumed.
The number of Japanese investors in the city also doubled over the last 5 – 6 years./.