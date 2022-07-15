Culture - Sports Hoi An makes its way into world's 25 best cities list The ancient Hoi An town in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam has found itself voted to the 20th place in a new global listing of 25 best cities chosen by readers of US magazine Travel + Leisure.

Politics Sculpture camp strengthens Vietnam-Laos friendship A sculpture and poster camp on Vietnam-Laos relations is being held at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Vietnam’s neighbour, to popularise the traditional cooperation, solidarity, and mutual assistance between the two countries.

Videos Sotheby’s exhibits 56 works by Vietnamese painters in HCM City Sotheby’s has organised an exhibition featuring 56 artworks by four prominent Vietnamese painters, entitled “Timeless Souls: Beyond the Voyage” - Hồn Xưa Bến Lạ, in Ho Chi Minh City.