Politics PM welcomes Director of Russia’s National Guard Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Director of the National Guard of Russia General Viktor Zolotov in Hanoi on December 3.

Politics Party official receives Dominican Republic guest Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 3 for General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Miguel Mejia.

Politics Vietnam, Kenya agree on measures to boost ties Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Cabinet Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monica Juma agreed on specific measures to enhance cooperation between the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on December 3.

Politics Social affairs – a focus of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 Social affairs will be an important issue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as its socio-cultural community in 2020 when Vietnam serves as Chair of the ASEAN, a Vietnamese official has said.