At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always values the development of extensive strategic partnership with Japan, in which bilateral defence cooperation has made solid progress, said Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong on February 13.



Receiving Chief of the Ground Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide in Hanoi, Cuong, who is also permanent member of the Central Military Commission, said the Vietnamese Defence Ministry appreciates Japan’s cooperation and support in education-training, the United Nations peacekeeping mission, capacity improvement programme, and multilateral forums, especially in those led by ASEAN such as the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus.



Speaking highly of the outcomes of talks between Deputy Chief of the VPA’s General Staff Lieut. Gen Nguyen Van Nghia and the Japanese guest, Cuong affirmed that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry always supports and offers all possible support for the full and effective implementation of agreed cooperation contents, toward the practical and sustainable development of ties between the two ground defence forces.



During the talks, both sides vowed to continue promoting new cooperation areas of shared concern.



The Vietnamese side expressed readiness to continue effectively forging joint work such as the exchange of delegations, the UN peacekeeping mission, military medicine, cyber security, personnel training, search and rescue, and effective consultations between staff of the ground defence forces./.