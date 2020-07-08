Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong (R) and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong received Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in Hanoi on July 8 on the occasion of the start of his tenure in Vietnam.



To boost the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan in the new situation, Vuong suggested the diplomat actively work to promote bilateral political trust, defence-security partnership, and cooperation in economy, investment and trade.



He also called on the two countries to collaborate in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked the Japanese Government to continue taking effective measures in support of the overseas Vietnamese community in Japan.



The official expressed his hope that the ambassador will actively contribute to the development of relations between the CPV and Japanese political parties to create a political foundation for enhancing bilateral ties in other realms.



He voiced his sympathies with Japanese authorities and people over the recent widespread torrential rains in the Kyushu region which led to floods and landslides and caused heavy human and economic losses.



For his part, Yamada Takio affirmed that Japan attaches great importance to the extensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, as well as Vietnam’s role and position in the region and beyond.



He spoke highly of Vietnam’s success in the fight against the pandemic.



The diplomat went on that Japan considers Vietnam one of the most favourable investment destinations in the region, adding that many major groups of Japan have shown their interest in Vietnam.



He hoped there will be a new wave of foreign direct investment (FDI) from Japan to Vietnam.



The ambassador pledged to do his utmost to strengthen the comprehensive relations between Vietnam and Japan./.