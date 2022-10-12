Vietnam, Japan look to push digital transformation cooperation
Vietnam wishes to continue receiving close coordination and assistance from the Japanese Government and businesses in promoting their strategic partnership on digital transformation, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Huy Dung said on October 12.
He made the statement at a forum themed “Digital Transformation for an Inclusive Digital Society”, which was co-organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC), the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, and the Digital Agency of Japan and the Centre for International Cooperation for Computerisation (CICC).
The event, part of the Vietnam International Digital Week 2022, provides an opportunity for participants to share experience in the field of digital transformation and digital society, thereby enhancing cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in the information and communications sector, contributing to building a digital partnership between the two countries.
The Deputy Minister said that Japan has succeeded in the industrialisation process and caught up with many advanced countries. The East Asian nation has experience in solving social problems such as population aging, resources management and climate change, he noted.
Dung said that valuable experience shared by Japanese speakers was useful for the Vietnamese side.
Addressing the event, Koichiro Urabe, CICC Director, affirmed that digital transformation is necessary for the further development of the economy and society in Japan and Vietnam.
To make digital transformation beneficial to people, Japan is studying related issues, including a national initiative on building digital cities, he said.
Urabe added the forum will help Japan and Vietnam deepen their understanding of digital transformation and promote further cooperation in the digital field./.