Sci-Tech EVN honoured at Vietnam Digital Awards 2022 Vietnam Electricity (EVN) on October 9 was honoured at the Vietnam Digital Awards 2022, marking the fourth consecutive year the group has won this prize after five editions.

Sci-Tech First Vietnam International Digital Week to open tomorrow The first Vietnam International Digital Week (VIDW) 2022 will open on October 11, expecting the participation of leaders of ministries, sectors and management agencies related to digital transformation from ASEAN countries, as well as international organisations, associations and digital firms from all around the world.

Sci-Tech Public security sector promotes digital transformation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the public security sector’s first conference on digital transformation in Hanoi on October 10.