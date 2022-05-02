Business Vietjet’s Q1 pre-tax profit leaps 113 percent year on year As the aviation and tourism industries have bounced back strongly, the Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company kicked off 2022 with great performance, posting a year-on-year surge of 113 percent in pre-tax profit in the first quarter.

Business Newly opened firms mushroom during new normal The number of newly established firms reached an all-time high of around 15,000 in April, with total registered capital of 164.1 trillion VND (7.1 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Cargo through seaports rises 3 percent in four months Seaports in the country handled more than 236 million tonnes of cargo during the first four months of 2022, up 3 percent from the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA).