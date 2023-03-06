Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam on March 6 hosted a reception for Secretary-General of Japan's National Security Secretariat (NSS) Akiba Takeo, during which he called for the regular exchange of information between the two sides to strengthen their practical cooperation.

The minister proposed the Japanese side step up collaboration in the fields of justice, fire prevention and rescue, and fighting against high-tech crime, and share experience in digitalising administrative management. The exchange of delegations at all levels should be enhanced, he went on.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam has focused on ensuring a good political security environment, social order and safety to serve the country's green growth and sustainable economic development, with priority given to the expansion of organic agriculture, deep processing of agricultural products for export and promoting digital transformation in basic industries, Lam said, adding that there are many opportunities for Japanese enterprises to invest in Vietnam.

Lam suggested the Japanese side support and help with United Nations peacekeeping operation activities of the Vietnamese People's Public Security Force.

For his part, Takeo highly appreciated the results achieved by the two sides in their collaboration over the past time.



He believed that the cooperative relationship between the two countries in general and between relevant agencies of Japan and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam in particular, would continue developing in a more practical manner, especially in the fight against crimes./.