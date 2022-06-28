

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. General Nguyen Tan Cuong (right) hosts visiting Chief of Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force General Izutsu Shunji in Hanoi on June 28. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. General Nguyen Tan Cuong hosted a reception for visiting Chief of Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force General Izutsu Shunji in Hanoi on June 28.With the Vietnam – Japan strategic partnership growing strong, the bilateral defence ties have seen steady development and made a critical pillar of the two countries’ relations, said Cuong, who is also Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).He highlighted the Joint Vision Statement on Defence Cooperation signed between the two countries in 2018, saying it has been helping lift the bilateral defence partnership to a new height.He also highly spoke of the assistance provided by the Japanese Ministry of Defence in capacity building to Vietnam that has helped enhance competency and skills of Vietnamese troops and strengthen mutual understanding between the two sides.The Vietnamese officer asked for continued support from Shunji to further boost collaboration between the two forces in a practical and sustainable way, matching the potential of the bilateral ties.He pledged that Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence and the VPA’s General Staff will provide enabling conditions for both countries to fully implement what they had agreed.General Shunji, for his part, vowed to do his utmost to step up the further growth of the two forces./.