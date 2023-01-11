Vietnam, Japan share experience in activities of trade unions at enterprises
The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the Japan International Labour Foundation (JILAF) held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on January 11 to share experience in activities of trade unions at enterprises and welfare for union members.
Vietnamese and Japanese participants in the conference pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the Japan International Labour Foundation (JILAF) held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on January 11 to share experience in activities of trade unions at enterprises and welfare for union members.
Le Dinh Quang, deputy head of the VGCL’s policy division, said trade unions in Vietnam are facing many challenges posed by impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. Therefore, bringing into their role and sense of responsibility will help improve the building of industrial relations and guarantee welfare for union members and workers in enterprises.
Moto Bayashi, standing vice president of JILAF, pointed out several major challenges to Japan, including an increase of workers in the informal sector with women accounting for the majority, unstable recruitment, low working conditions, a shortage of skilled workers, and an aging workforce.
Participants in the meeting stressed the role of trade unions amid numerous difficulties at present, adding that focal tasks of trade unions include reforming their apparatus and activities, caring for members’ interests, and improving the effectiveness of their representation and protection of workers.
The breakthrough step is to develop capable trade union cadres, especially union leaders, they added.
At the event, participants discussed industrial relations, some legal regulations on industrial relations, and experience in services and welfare for trade union members in Japan./.