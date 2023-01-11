Society NA Chairman presents Tet gifts to poor households in An Giang National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a working delegation on January 11 visited and presented 200 Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor and ethnic minority households and disadvantaged workers in Chau Doc district, the southern province of An Giang.

Society Party leader’s book on corruption fight introduced to public A press conference was held in Hanoi on January 11 to introduce a book written by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on resolutely and persistently fighting corruption and negative phenomena to contribute to building more transparent and stronger Party and State.

Society Tet presents given to revolution contributors, poor people in Cambodia The Vietnam Embassy in Cambodia, Khmer-Vietnamese Association, and Sacombank Cambodia on January 11 gave Lunar New Year (Tet) presents to Cambodians of Vietnamese origin with disadvantaged circumstances living in Phnom Penh.

Society Hanoi: Elevated Ring Road No.2 opened to traffic The People’s Committee of Hanoi officially opened the elevated section of Ring Road No.2 from Nga Tu So to Vinh Tuy Bridge and the widened ground stretch from Vinh Tuy to Nga Tu Vong to traffic on January 11.