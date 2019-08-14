At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and Japan’s Nagano prefecture signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in human resources development in Hanoi on August 14.The MoU will create a cooperation framework for the two sides and promote their collaboration in sending Vietnamese practitioners and labourers in the spheres of tourism and nursing to Nagano, said MoLISA Deputy Minister Le Tan Dung.The official expressed his hope that following the signing, Vietnamese youngsters will have more opportunities to study and work in Japan.Dung said Vietnam and Japan have paid greater attention to labour cooperation with many joint programmes and projects, which have yielded fruit and significantly contributed to the bilateral ties.Vietnam has to date sent over 250,000 practitioners to Japan. In 2018 alone, the number was nearly 70,000, making up more than half of the total figure of this group in Japan, according to the official.The Southeast Asian nation has become the biggest source of practitioners to Japan among the 15 countries sending trainees to the country, he said, adding that thousands of Vietnamese technicians are also sent to Japan each year.Nagano’s Governor Abe Shuichi said the Japanese prefecture has cooperated with Vietnam in various fields, especially agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.About 3,400 Vietnamese are living and working in Nagano, he said, expressing his hope that there will be more Vietnamese workers in Nagano, particularly in tourism and nursing, in the context that Japan is facing a labour shortage.Nagano has rolled out policies to support guest workers in accommodation and working environment, he said.Echoing’s Dung views, the Governor said the MoU is expected to contribute to promoting cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, and facilitating Vietnamese labourers to live and work in Japan.-VNA