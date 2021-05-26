Business Masan acquires 20 percent stake in popular tea, coffee chain Phuc Long The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation, has acquired a 20-percent stake in Phuc Long Heritage JSC, which owns one of the leading tea and coffee brands in Vietnam – Phuc Long, for 15 million USD, according to an announcement.

Business Wood exports post 50.5-percent surge in four months The export turnover of wood and wood products hit 4.99 billion USD in the first four months of 2021, a surge of 50.5 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development.

Business Vietnam seeks trade, investment opportunities in Africa via AFIC7 Vietnamese products, including various farm produce, were on display at the 7th African Investment and Trade Forum (AFIC7) held in the Algerian capital city of Algiers on May 24 – 25.