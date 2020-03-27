Vietnam – Japan trade up 8.6 percent in two months
The General Department of Vietnam Customs has reported that the Vietnam – Japan trade reached 6.2 billion USD in the first two months of this year, an 8.6-percent increase from a year earlier.
Dragon fruits for exports (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The General Department of Vietnam Customs has reported that the Vietnam – Japan trade reached 6.2 billion USD in the first two months of this year, an 8.6-percent increase from a year earlier.
Vietnam’s exports to Japan rose by 6 percent. Agricultural exports amounted 248.3 million USD, up 4.7 percent year on year.
Among the agricultural items, vegetables and fruits saw the largest growth of 25 percent, followed by cashew nuts 19.1 percent, and aquatic products 2.5 percent.
Last year, the two-way trade reached 39.9 billion USD, up 6 percent year-on-year with 20.4 billion USD from Vietnamese exports, up 8.4 percent, statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Trade showed./.